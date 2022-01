AUSTRALIA's THE MOVING STILLS have kept busy releasing their album Sunshine Corner, featuring the song “Truthfully.” The track was produced by DYLAN ADAMS who is best known for his work with DMA’s, CLEWS, and WEST THEBARTON. “Truthfully” is the defining moment in a relationship where you stop playing the little mind games and just get to the point. Take a listen on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

