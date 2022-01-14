Juliette Jones (Photo: Instagram)

ALAMO RECORDS has appointed JULIETTE JONES Chief Operating Officer. She'll be based in NEW YORK CITY and report to Founder/CEO TODD MOSCOWITZ.

Most recently, JONES stepped down after 9 years from her ATLANTIC RECORDS EVP/Promotion position (NET NEWS 6/2/21)

MOSCOWITZ said, "JULIETTE’s deep understanding of the music industry and commitment to redefining the music space for artists and their fans will further support ALAMO’s growth and evolution. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the company.”

JONES said, "I’m so excited to be working with TODD again. He is an incredible music man and executive with a proven track record of building businesses. I consider it a wonderful opportunity and privilege to join such a dynamic team at this time in the label’s development. ALAMO has already achieved such tremendous success with LIL DURK, ROD WAVE, BLACKBEAR and other talented artists on the roster. I look forward to building upon that strong foundation."

MOSCOWITZ and JONES worked together 10 years ago at WARNER BROS. RECORDS when she was head of Urban Promotions. Her career resume also includes WBLS/NEW YORK, RCA RECORDS, PRIORITY RECORDS, SOLAR RECORDS, VIRGIN RECORDS, and JIVE RECORDS.

