December & Fall '21 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for COLUMBIA, SC, DES MOINES, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, SPOKANE, and SPRINGFIELD, MA, plus FALL '21 ratings for GAINESVILLE-OCALA, HOT SPRINGS, AR, and STOCKTON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).

Coming THURSDAY, 1/20, DECEMBER '21 ratings for COLORADO SPRINGS, MADISON, MOBILE, TOLEDO, WICHITA, as well as FALL '21 ratings for BOISE, DAYTONA BEACH, FT. PIERCE, STUART-VERO BEACH, FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL, LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN, MELBOURNE-TITUSVILLE-COCOA, PENSACOLA, PUEBLO, SALINA-MANHATTAN, KS, and TOPEKA.

