December & Fall '21 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for COLORADO SPRINGS, MADISON, MOBILE, TOLEDO, WICHITA, as well as FALL '21 ratings for BOISE, DAYTONA BEACH, FT. PIERCE, STUART-VERO BEACH, FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL, LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN, MELBOURNE-TITUSVILLE-COCOA, PENSACOLA, PUEBLO, SALINA-MANHATTAN, KS, AND TOPEKA. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).

Coming FRIDAY, 1/21, DECEMBER '21 ratings for CHATTANOOGA AND HUNTSVILLE, as well as FALL '21 ratings for ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY, AUGUSTA, GA, FLORENCE-MUSCLE, SHOALS, AL, FT. WAYNE, LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, MUNCIE-MARION, IN, ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, SUSSEX, NJ, TRENTON, and WORCESTER.





