Fall '21 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO FALL '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBANY, GA, ANN ARBOR, MI, BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR, TX, BLOOMINGTON, BRUNSWICK, GA, DOTHAN, AL, KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX, LAKE CHARLES, LA, MONTGOMERY, PEORIA, QUAD CITIES (DAVENPORT-ROCK IS), SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, SAVANNAH, and SPRINGFIELD, MO, as well as HOLIDAY '21 PPM Ratings for BALTIMORE, BOSTON, DENVER-BOULDER, DETROIT, MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD, MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, PHOENIX, SAN DIEGO, SEATTLE-TACOMA, ST. LOUIS. TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-CLEARWATER AND WASHINGTON, DC. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).

Coming THURSDAY 1/26 Coming THURSDAY 1/27, FALL '21 ratings for ANCHORAGE, BINGHAMTON, CHARLESTON, WV, ERIE, EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD, EVANSVILLE, HUNTINGTON-ASHLAND, MACON, MORGANTOWN-CLARKS, FAIRMONT, WV, ROCKFORD, TALLAHASSEE, VALDOSTA, GA, AND WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI, as well as HOLIDAY '21 PPM Ratings for CHARLOTTE-GASTONIA-ROCK HILL, CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS, OH, KANSAS CITY, LAS VEGAS, ORLANDO, PITTSBURGH, PA, PORTLAND, OR. SACRAMENTO, SALT LAKE CITY-OGDEN-PROVO, and SAN ANTONIO.

























