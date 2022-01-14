Top Row (l-r): April Rider, Will Robinson; Bottom Row (l-r): Maurisa Pasick, Suzanne Durham, Denise Miller

QUARTZ HILL RECORDS and sister company BROWN SELLERS BROWN (BSB) MANAGEMENT have made several internal promotions and new hires. The label's VP/Promotion & Marketing, APRIL RIDER, is upped to SVP for both companies. She has been with QUARTZ HILL since 2020 (NET NEWS 10/12/20). WILL ROBINSON, who also joined the LABEL in 2020 as Dir./Regional Promotion (NET NEWS 11/9/20), is upped to VP/Promotion & Marketing, and continues to report to RIDER.

New to the label is SUZANNE DURAHAM, who joins as Dir./Promotion from from the Midwest Promotion Mgr. position at 19th & GRAND RECORDS, and REVIVER RECORDS before that. DURHAM previously worked for SHOW DOG NASHVILLE, and directly for owner TOBY KEITH on the management side, from 2005 until 2015. Prior stops for her include UNIVERSAL DISTRIBUTION and DREAMWORKS/NASHVILLE. She reports to ROBINSON.

MAURISA PASICK, who joined BSB as Dir./East Coast Promotion and Marketing last summer (NET NEWS 7/19/21), shifts to the label as Dir. of Promotion, reporting to ROBINSON. Joining both QUARTZ HILL and BSB as Promotion Coord. is DENISE MILLER, who has previous experience at DECCA RECORDS, where she Advertising Consultant/Promotion Mgr. MILLER most recently was Marketing Special Event Mgr. for RAINMAKER ART STUDIO.

QUARTZ HILL National Dir./Promotion & Marketing MATT GALVIN will shift to an as yet unspecified "elevated role with the organization," where he has worked since 2020. More details on that will be announced in the coming weeks.

GWEN FOSTER remains with BSB, which she joined last summer as Dir./West Coast Promotion and Marketing. BSB, which shares its principals with QUARTZ HILL manages the careers of QUARTZ HILL artists JOE NICHOLS, BEN GALLAHER and NATE BARNES, as well as more recently added management client EASTON CORBIN.

Also remaining in their current roles are QUARTZ HILL National Dir./Syndication & Strategic Marketing CLAY HENDERSON and Dirs./Promotion RAY VAUGHN and GREG RANIERI,

All promotions and hires are effective immediately. CONGRATULATE RIDER here, ROBINSON here, DURHAM here, PASICK here and MILLER here.

