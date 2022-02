Fall '21 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO FALL '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for ABILENE, TX, COLUMBIA, MO, EAU CLAIRE, WI, GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY-HASTINGS, NE, JOPLIN, MO, LA CROSSE, WI, MONROE, LA, PANAMA CITY, FL, PARKERSBURG-MARIETTA, WV-OH, ROCHESTER, MN, and WHEELING. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY 2/2 FALL '21 ratings for BISMARCK, ND, JACKSON, TN, RAPID CITY-SPEARFISH, SD, SAN ANGELO, TX, SIOUX CITY, IA, SIOUX FALLS, SD, and WICHITA FALLS, TX.





