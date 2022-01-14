Loielo

CONNOISEUR MEDIA Country WFRE (99.9 FREE COUNTRY)/FREDERICK, MD APD and midday host GABBY LOIELO is leaving her position for an opportunity outside of radio. Her last day will be TUESDAY, JANUARY 18th.

LOIELO joined the station in 2017, and was promoted to APD last FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/1/21). She began her radio career as an intern for Top 40 WKRZ/SCRANTON, PA, followed by a brief stint in middays with Country WFRB/CUMBERLAND, MD.

WFRE is searching for an experienced broadcaster with at least five years of on-air experience, and an effective social and digital media content creator to fill the position. Current residents of WASHINGTON, D.C.; MARYLAND; PENNSYLVANIA; VIRGINIA or WEST VIRGINIA are preferred. Applicants can send demos and resumes to PD ANDY WEBB at AndyWebb@connoisseurmd.com with the subject line "WFRE MIDDAYS."

“Over the past four and a half years, GABBY has made an indelible mark on FREDERICK," said WEBB. "She certainly leaves some big shoes to fill, and I can’t wait to see whose feet will fill them. If you love connecting with listeners just by being yourself each and every time you open the mic, and if you have a gift for positively engaging with fans through social media, we’d love to hear from you.”

“I will miss being a part of the everyday lives of FREDERICK listeners, but I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to have gotten to be a part of such a fantastic community," said LOIELO. "The dedicated team here at WFRE and CONNOISSEUR MEDIA have so much to be proud of, and I can’t wait to hear and see the amazing things that lie in store.”

« see more Net News