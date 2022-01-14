Gin Blossoms (Photo: CarlaVanWagoner/Shutterstock.com)

The GIN BLOSSOMS are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their multi-platinum breakthrough album from 1992, NEW MISERABLE EXPERIENCE, with a tour beginning in FEBRUARY before they hit the road with Canadian band BARENAKED LADIES this summer. The Pop/Alt band will kick off the year with the CELEBRATING 30 MISERABLE YEARS Tour. They'll play the album in its entirety at shows starting in FLORIDA on FEBRUARY 18th and will stop in markets like NASHVILLE, HOUSTON and ST. LOUIS. Their 30 city summer tour will include stops in LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK and RED ROCKS.

NEW MISERABLE EXPERIENCE sold over five million albums, was on the charts for almost three years and produced five hit singles that played on four radio formats. GIN BLOSSOMS classics include “Hey Jealousy”, “Follow You Down”, “Found Out About You” and others. “Till I Hear it From You” was the lead single on the EMPIRE RECORDS soundtrack and was described by BILLBOARD as "the closest thing to a perfect pop song to hit radio in recent memory". The GRAMMY Nominated band’s songs remain a constant at radio today and the band continues to play them in concert at an astounding 100+ shows per year.

Lead vocalist ROBIN WILSON said, “It was hard to make NME, but we knew it was special. It’s humbling that it still resonates and we still have jobs in the music biz.”

Guitarist JESSE VALENZUELA added, “Its funny how time slips away. We are still so proud that, even after all these years, the album still resonates with fans."

