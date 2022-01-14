Radio Participation

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A and Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES will broadcast live alongside FOX SPORTS RADIO at a fan event in SANTA MONICA for SUPER BOWL week.

The stations will be on hand for the TAILGATE TOUR "Super Week" appearance FEBRUARY 10-12 (unofficial events not licensed by the NFL itself cannot use the formal SUPER BOWL name), and the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS will build out a "Bolt City" section within the event.The LOS ANGELES RAMS and NEXSTAR CW affiliate KTLA-TV/LOS ANGELES will also be participating in the event, produced by FUSE360 ENTERTAINMENT and normally tied to college football weekends. The TAILGATE TOUR is in its 22nd season.

The SUPER BOWL edition has open slots available at no cost other than engineering; contact JAY FREEDMAN at Jfreedman@nfusemktg.com for more information.

