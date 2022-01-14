-
JoJo Morales Is Ready To Entertain In Your Market
by Joel Denver
Veteran radio personality JOJO MORALES is doing some remote air work for AUDACY at Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, D.C. holding down SATURDAY afternoons and SUNDAY middays, as well as SATURDAY nights at sister Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA.
JOJO’s dance card is not full and he’s looking for additional on-air opportunities. Reach him at (770) 570-8787 or email him at Z100jojo@icloud.com to check out a demo!