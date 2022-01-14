JoJo Wants To Be On Your Radio

Veteran radio personality JOJO MORALES is doing some remote air work for AUDACY at Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, D.C. holding down SATURDAY afternoons and SUNDAY middays, as well as SATURDAY nights at sister Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA.

JOJO’s dance card is not full and he’s looking for additional on-air opportunities. Reach him at (770) 570-8787 or email him at Z100jojo@icloud.com to check out a demo!

