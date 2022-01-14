Weschler, Ashton

Veteran Industry Music Promoter/Consultant JACK ASHTON has joined forces with longtime friend and legendary photographer TOM WESCHLER on a new enterprise. WESCHLER, a longtime DETROIT native was, at onetime the road manager for the legendary BOB SEGER and he’s about to publish yet another book.

ASHTON told ALL ACCESS, "TOM’s photos from his early days working at ARTIST’S MUSIC in DETROIT, which supplied equipment for shows to be set up at various locations for monster rock acts like THE DOORS, THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, FLEETWOOD MAC, CREAM, THE JEFF BECK GROUP and more, gave him the opportunity to take amazing photos of these iconic artists and launched TOM’s long and storied career in music photography.

During 2022, TOM and I will take his talent and photos to great heights in AMERICA and abroad to some of the most exclusive music art galleries.

WESCHLER’s first book, "Travelin’ Man," the only book done on the travels and backstage scenes of BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND, will soon be joined by a new book: “In The Blink Of An Eye,” with many more of TOM's amazing music photos slated for release later this year.

Check out these links here, and here to view videos of TOM explaining his career and to view some of TOM's photos that are in high demand.

Contact JACK ASHTON at (805) 451-0356 or ashtonconsults@aol.com for more info.

