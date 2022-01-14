Pete Davidson: Object Of Ye's Scorn (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST is threatening to "beat" PETE DAVIDSON, the boyfriend of his estranged wife KIM KARDASHIAN, just days after reportedly punching a fan, according to the NEW YORK POST.



In a teaser for a new song, "My Life Was Never Eazy," YE, recently named the SUNDAY night headliner at COACHELLA, rapped, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat PETE DAVIDSON’s ass.” The track is a collaboration with THE GAME and was expected to be released in full on FRIDAY.

WEST refers to a car crash he was involved in that nearly killed him in 2002.

The song is the first time YE has publicly addressed his feelings about the relationship between his ex and the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE star. WEST had previously called for KIM to "run back to" him, even as he has started dating actor JULIA FOX.

KARDASHIAN has been spotted everywhere with DAVIDSON, from a STATEN ISLAND date to see the new SPIDER MAN movie, to riding a roller coaster at KNOTT'S BERRY FARM during HALLOWEEN.

WEST is now facing charges in the alleged battery charge. He was spotted in a video screaming at a female staffer as he towered over his victim on the ground.

During the weekend, he also crashed wife KIM KARDASHIAN's birthday party for their four-year-old daughter CHICAGO, planning a celebration at his downtown offices after her soiree earlier that day. No word if he ran into DAVIDSON at the bash.

« see more Net News