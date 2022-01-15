New brand

Less than a month after flipping from Alternative (ALT 103.9) to Country as 103.9 THE BULL (NET NEWS 12/27/21), iHEARTMEDIA's WZDA/DAYTON, OH has re-branded again as NEW COUNTRY 103.9.

The station launched in DECEMBER with 5,000 songs in a row. The lineup includes a mix of syndicated shows like THE BOBBY BONES SHOW and AFTER MIDNITE WITH GRANGER SMITH, and iHEART CUSTOM talent AMY JAMES, STEVE WAZZ and KASPER.

WZDA similarly re-branded from X103.9 to ALT 103.9 in 2015, retaining its Alternative format (NET NEWS 8/31/15).

« see more Net News