Jay Barker and Sara Evans in happier times (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTUG-HD2-W265CG (TIDE 100.9)/TUSCALOOSA, AL midday (noon-2p) host and former NFL player JAY BARKER was arrested in NASHVILLE on SATURDAY (1/15) on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly trying to hit his wife of 13 years, Country star SARA EVANS, with a car in the driveway of her home, according to multiple media reports, including TIDE 100.9's own coverage.

Police were called to a domestic violence disturbance at around 1:30a (CT) SATURDAY. NASHVILLE ABC affiliate WKRN-TV reports that EVANS said she was at a party at a neighbor's house and had someone drive her across the street when the party ended. She said that as the car she was in crossed the threshold of her driveway, BARKER put his car in reverse, speeding in her direction, but missed and drove away.

BARKER's bond was set at $10,000, but he was reportedly held in custody on a 12-hour domestic violence hold. THE TENNESSEAN reports that the couple separated last APRIL, and EVANS filed for divorce in AUGUST.

The day after his arrest, BARKER posted on INSTAGRAM, "We all confront challenges in life, and my family and I are facing one now. Unfortunately, headlines, and quick-to-publish new stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family, and especially for our kids."

