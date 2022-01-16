Jackson (Photo: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

MICHAEL JACKSON, the erudite talk show host best known for his long tenure at News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES, died SATURDAY (1/15) at his LOS ANGELES home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 87.

JACKSON, born in ENGLAND, began his radio career in SOUTH AFRICA and moved to the U.S., where he became a DJ at KYA-A and KEWB-A/SAN FRANCISCO and hosting talk shows at KHJ-A abd KNX-A/LOS ANGELES. He joined KABC in 1966 and stayed there through 1998, followed by stints ar KRLA-A, KLAC-A, and KGIL-A through 2008, making one final return to KABC to host a financial show on SUNDAYS in 2009-10.

“It was a testament to MICHAEL, that so many of the guests and celebrities preferred to actually come in studio, rather than do phoners,” JACKSON's longtime producer said in a statement issued this weekend. “With his British accent and boyhood charm, MICHAEL made people comfortable, they opened up. That was his gift. MICHAEL molded an interview into conversation, news and information. Like two people sitting at a kitchen table talking. A table, an open window, where millions tuned in daily across the nation, so many of them referring to MICHAEL as their personal University.”

The family has requested that donations be given "in memory of Talk Radio Broadcaster MICHAEL ROBIN JACKSON" to THE MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION FOR PARKINSON’S RESEARCH at michaeljfox.org.

