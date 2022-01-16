Einstein

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of DAN EINSTEIN, who died on SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th at the age of 61 following a long illness. EINSTEIN and wife ELLEN EINSTEIN had operated a popular neighborhood bakery in EAST NASHVILLE, SWEET 16TH BAKERY, since 2003, but he had a long prior history in the music business, including with JOHN PRINE's OH BOY RECORDS and STEVE GOODMAN's RED PAJAMA RECORDS.

EINSTEIN won a GRAMMY AWARD in 1986 in the Best Contemporary Folk Recording category for co-producing TRIBUTE TO STEVE GOODMAN, and he produced other projects for GOODMAN and PRINE. THE TENNESSEAN has more on EINSTEIN's life and career here.

There will be an online memorial event on WEDNESDAY (1/19) at 6:30p (CT). Register here. A celebration of life is also being planned for the spring. A GOFUNDME account to assist ELLEN EINSTEIN with expenses can be found here.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in EINSTEIN's name to VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DEVELOPMENT or ALIVE HOSPICE OF NASHVILLE.

