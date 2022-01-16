(From top): Brittney, Melissa & Haley

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has welcomed three new board members in MRC DATA's HALEY JONES, BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's MELISSA MITCHELL and URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE's BRITTNEY JACKSON.

JACKSON currently serves as the General and Digital Sales Manager for URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inc. in RICHMOND, VA, where she is responsible for recruiting and developing new talent, leading multi-platform sales efforts, and increasing annual revenue.

JONES serves as Head Of Independents for MRC DATA, where she oversees independent labels, small radio groups, and managers with music intelligence, including airplay, consumption data (sales or streaming), or helping clients understand changing consumer behaviors. She previously spent more than 20 years programming radio, shaping legendary brands such as KFOG/S.F., KGSR/AUSTIN, TX, and KMTTSEATTLE.

MITCHELL is BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL’s Director Of Finance and Corporate Controller, responsible for financial accounting and reporting, accounts payable, consolidated traffic operations, and operational process and reporting improvement for the company’s six markets.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, “We are extremely fortunate to have not one but three powerhouses join our board. Their success speaks for itself; it's their willingness to pay it forward for the good of women and our industry that makes each so special.”

Outgoing board members include OLIN & ASSOCIATES' KAY OLIN, VKB CONSULTING's VALIERIE BLACKBURN and NEUHOFF MEDIA President/CEO BETH NEUHOFF.

