Celine Dion (Photo: Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com)

CELINE DION has canceled her planned NORTH AMERICAN tour with health issues, according to her TWITTER page.

“I was really hoping I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing,” DION tweeted SATURDAY (1/15) night, pulling the rug from the planned COURAGE WORLD TOUR. DION completed 52 dates of the tour by MARCH 2020 before COVID wiped out the rest.

She planned to resume shows on MARCH 9th in DENVER, with planned stops in SAN FRANCISCO, SAN DIEGO, LOS ANGELES and PITTSBURGH, among other U.S. and CANADIAN cities.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” tweeted DION. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

The 64-year-old GRAMMY winner recently received treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped,” according to the statement.

DION is still scheduled to participate in the EUROPEAN of the tour, which is scheduled to begin MAY 25th, in BIRMINGHAM, U.K.. Those who purchased tickets for the now-canceled shows in the NORTH AMERICAN tour will be fully refunded, according to the statement.

