Prince: His Estate Worth $156.4m (Photo: theincomparable_rj / Shutterstock.com)

The INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE and PRINCE's estate administrators have come to an agreement on the price of the late soul-rocker's estate, valued at $156.4m.

The IRS and COMERICA BANK & TRUST have come to an agreement after years of fighting, according to the MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUTE.

PRINCE's rightful heirs have signed off on the agreement, as did the MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE.

That figure dwarfs what COMERICA had originally estimated its worth to be, which was close to $82.3m, with the IRS pegging the price at north of $160m, with the exorbitant tax ticket being paid to them.

COMERICA reportedly filed docs last week acknowledging the settlement was "fair and reasonable," but also insisted they would've prevailed at a would-be trial if the family wanted to press the issue ... but it seems they wanted this to be over and done with."

As part of the agreement, the IRS has dropped its request for a $6.4 million accuracy penalty. Now, once taxes are paid, the rest of the payout can be divvied out among the remaining members of PRINCE's family. He famously did not file a will upon his shocking death in APRIL, 2016.

« see more Net News