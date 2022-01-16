Emery (Photo: John Russell/CMA)

Radio and television host RALPH EMERY, a 2007 inductee into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, died on SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th at the age of 88. Known as the dean of Country music broadcasters, he was a member of the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (inducted in 1989) and the national RADIO HALL OF FAME (2010).

After getting his start at WTPR/PARIS, TN; WNAH/NASHVILLE and WAGG/FRANKLIN, TN, EMERY got his first full-time radio job at WSIX/NASHVILLE. That led to later jobs at NASHVILLE stations WMAK, and then WSM-A, where he landed the overnight shift at the age of 24. He held that position from 1957-1972, where he honed his interview skills and made the show "an important vehicle for aspiring artists," according to his COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME bio. He added duties as a GRAND OLE OPRY announcer in 1961, then launched a morning television show on sister station WSM-TV (later WSMV). When WSM launched THE NASHVILLE NETWORK, he became one of its flagship stars as host of the nightly show, NASHVILLE NOW, that expanded his profile nationwide during the show's 1983-1993 run.

Other television shows EMERY hosted included the syndicated POP GOES THE COUNTRY, WTBS' NASHVILLE ALIVE and RALPH EMERY LIVE (RFD-TV). He has authored four books on Country music, including a best-selling 1991 autobiography.

“RALPH EMERY was often better known than the stars he introduced to larger and larger audiences over the years as Country music’s foremost ambassador," said COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN. "Our format had no better voice over the years than RALPH, who treated Country Music and its stars – many of whom went on to become his friend – with the kind of dignity and respect they deserved for decades. As a COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER, he will be remembered among so many of the artists he supported throughout his career. On a personal note, I worked with RALPH for many years, and I always looked forward to his lively stories when we sat down for lunch. My thoughts are with his family today.”

I'm heartbroken about losing Mr. Country Music & good friend Ralph Emery… He was so good to me throughout my career and a big part of it… we're losing so many warriors that really held our music together… such a sad day. My thoughts, my prayers, my Love goes out to his family. pic.twitter.com/ey9zMAxBBP — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) January 16, 2022

It breaks my heart to learn of Ralph Emery’s passing. Ralph and I go way back. He was a Nashville original and you cannot underestimate the role he played in the growth and success of country music. He made you feel at ease and interviewed everyone just like an old friend. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) January 15, 2022

Devastating news of the passing of icon and legend Ralph Emery. I always loved this picture taken on one the biggest nights of my life. Rip my old friend!@WhisperinBill @opry @countrymusichof @WSMradio #RalphEmery pic.twitter.com/ygbi30WMzn — Steve Wariner (@stevewariner) January 16, 2022

Rest In Peace, Ralph Emery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/aazY75BL39 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 16, 2022

Ralph Emery just crossed over the river Jordan. If it were not for his generosity, I wouldn't have had a career. He had me on his hugely popular show, "Nashville Now", 56 times. The importance of that exposure to millions of country music fans cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/H378VslC86 — T. Graham Brown (@TGrahamBrown) January 15, 2022

Today WSM mourns the loss of a radio pioneer, Country Music Hall of Fame member, and our friend; Ralph Emery. Thank you Ralph, for everything you have done for country music and WSM. pic.twitter.com/7qjkCf3Eyl — WSMradio (@WSMradio) January 15, 2022

Very sad to hear of the passing of our friend Ralph Emery 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yw5k9ekasP — Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) January 15, 2022

"We admired Ralph Emery, the voice and face of country music for the last five decades. He was always a gentleman to us with great respect. We salute a true legend. We will miss you."

-ALABAMA / Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen

Photo: @countrymusichof pic.twitter.com/cJDpxsHstv — ALABAMA (@TheAlabamaBand) January 16, 2022

