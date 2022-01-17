Les Grobstein (Photo: WSCR-A)

CHICAGO media reporter ROBERT FEDER shares news that AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO sportscaster LES GROBSTEIN has died. No details on the cause of death are available. GROBSTEIN was 69.

GROBSTEIN's career in CHICAGO sports radio spanned over 50 years with a 10-year stint at WLS-A. GROBSTEIN also worked at WMVP-A from 1991-1997. He started at WSCR-A in 1997, left the station in 2006 and returned as a weekend host in 2009.

ROBERT FEDER has more here.





