17-year-old, SUNDERLAND-based newcomer TOM A. SMITH has just released a new single "Wolves." The song channels the same warm and euphoric sound as THE CURE’s ROBERT SMITH, as TOM perfectly establishes his rich and soaring direction through a bold and contemporary lens. He played his first gig at the age of eight, performed at GLASTONBURY before he was even in middle school, and TIM BURGESS handpicked him to play his stage at KENDALL CALLING, making him the festival’s youngest ever performer. Find out if his music is your style on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

