Ray

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's MICHAEL RAY for keeping the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for the second week in a row with his hit single, “Whiskey And Rain.”

RAY took his excitement to INSTAGRAM, writing, “Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough … ‘Whiskey And Rain’ is officially my first two-week #1! I’m sending all the love and support I’ve felt and continue to feel for this song right back to each and every one of y’all who called and requested it, streamed it like hell, and sung it loud back to us on tour. This #1 belongs to all of us!”

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WEA Dir./National Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; WEA Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming CHRIS FABIANI, DIANE MONK, STEPHANIE HAGERTY and RAY MARINER, and Coord./Radio & Streaming KAYLA BURNETT.

« see more Net News