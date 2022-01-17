Jordan

RENDA BROADCASTING has promoted BRIAN JORDAN to APD of both AC WEJZ and WGNE (99.9 GATOR COUNTRY)/JACKSONVILLE, FL. JORDAN has been with the company for 13 years, serving as the cluster Production Dir. as well as hosting on air shifts on both stations. With the promotion, he will continue in both his production and on-air roles.

“Shortly after starting at RENDA JACKSONVILLE, it was clear BRIAN was on track for this promotion," said RENDA OM and WEJZ & WGNE PD TODD SHANNON. "My predecessor RANDY SAVAGE has been developing BRIAN over the past three years, and I look forward to helping him build his skillsets for future opportunities in RENDA.”

