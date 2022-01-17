Blankenship

HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP's VO and radio imaging talent BEN BLANKENSHIP has added CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS to his growing station roster.

To see more of BLANKENSHIP's VO and branding work, click here.

BLANKENSHIP is managed exclusively for radio imaging by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP (hoss@hossmgmt.com, (646) 300-0037) and is represented by NATE NEITZ at CESD TALENT AGENCY (NZeitz@cesdtalent.com, (212) 477-1666).

« see more Net News