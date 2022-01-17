NOFX To Headline

BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS has announced its lineup for the PUNK IN DRUBLIC CRAFT BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL Spring events. The three festivals will take place in TEMPE, AZ on MARCH 19th, SAN DIEGO, CA on MARCH 26th and VENTURA, CA on MARCH 27th. All shows will feature a lineup of Punk Rock Icons headlined by NOFX.

Lineups vary by city and feature bands including PENNYWISE, FACE TO FACE, THE BOUNCING SOULS, ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES, LAGWAGON and more on certain shows.

Tickets for these 21+ events go on sale WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19th at 10a (PT)/(MT). Click here for more info.

