Nominees rolling out

The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME has revealed the first group of nominees for induction into this year's CAREER CLASS OF 2022. They include: BILL HAGY, DRUE HUFFINES, ALLEN JOHNSON (a.k.a. DR. AL ADAMS), "COMMANDER" CHUCK JOHNSON, DEVON O'DAY, EDWARD "LUCKY" KNOTT, BRIAN MASON, GEORGE PLASTER and ALEX WARD. Longtime WXBQ/JOHNSON CITY programmer (and current station consultant) HAGY and former WSIX and WSM-A/NASHVILLE air personality (and current MAIN STREET MEDIA podcaster) O'DAY have particularly strong ties to the Country music industry.

Voting opened among members on SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th. Find more information about each of the nominees, as well as upcoming announcements of additional names, on the group's FACEBOOK page here.

