Official Owners

ALL ACCESS has learned that staff members and owners of AC WINY/PUTMAN, CT, GARY and KAREN OSBREY, are celebrating the last mortgage payment, making the OSBREY BROADCASTING COMPANY official owners.

Staff members presented the proud couple with an aerial photograph of the station's transmitting antenna site to celebrate completing the final payment at a recent celebration. The couple was employed by the radio station in the 1980s and purchased it in 2001, and OSBREY BROADCASTING COMPANY now owns the facility outright, having retired its 20-year mortgage at the close of 2021.

A company statement said, "The milestone was achieved through decades of hard work, personal sacrifice and honest commitment to serving the communities of PUTNAM, WINDHAM COUNTY and the entire CT/MA/RI tri-state area, and is an exemplar of a locally owned and operated full-service radio broadcasting facility, which is becoming an increasingly rare entity in the 21st century."

Gary & Karen Osbrey

