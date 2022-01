Smith and Carlson (Photo: Courtesy of Scott Wikle)

RANDY SMITH, husband of PAULETTE CARLSON of the Country band HIGHWAY 101, passed away on SUNDAY night (1/16) in HAMILTON, MT due to a heart attack. CARLSON and SMITH married in 1989 and have one daughter, CALI, together.

Funeral service details can be found here.

