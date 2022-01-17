Picked Up By AdLarge

ADLARGE has announced it is expanding it's advertising network portfolio by adding the MURDAUGH MURDERS Podcast to it. The Podcast is #5 in APPLE Podcatsts in the top new shows of 2021 and is hosted by award-winning journalist and FITSNEWS.COM News Director, MANDY MATNEY. It's objective provides insight into several horrific deaths, botched investigations and newly-uncovered crimes that are all interconnected.

MATNEY is focused on three missions; expose the truth, get the story straight and give a voice to the voiceless. She's the only investigative journalist who’s been covering the powerful MURDAUGH family of SOUTH CAROLINA since the 2019 boat crash that killed MALLORY BEACH. Listeners follow along with MANDY's reporting in real time from SOUTH CAROLINA as her exclusive sources guide audiences on a journey to the truth.

MATNEY said, “AdLarge has an unparalleled track record of delivering for podcasters on a mission. This partnership enables me to focus on exposing the truth wherever it leads while reaching a bigger audience.”

CEO/Founder, ADLARGE CATHY CSUKAS, added, "MANDY dives deeper than any other news coverage on this case. Her in-depth research and insight has generated an extremely captivated and engaged audience. We can't wait to share the powerful reach of her podcast with our advertiser partners.”

UTA Audio Agent for MATNEY, SHELBY SCHENKMAN said, “MANDY is a gripping storyteller and exceptional journalist. We’re thrilled that this partnership with ADLARGE will provide her and the project with an even larger platform as she pursues justice.”





