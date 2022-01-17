Yearwood (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BETTY WHITE's 100th birthday was YESTERDAY (1/17), and after the beloved star died last month at the age of 99, people have been honoring the one-time "Golden Girl" with tributes and supporting her animal charities.

Country star TRISHA YEARWOOD topped them all by taking to TALKSHOPLIVE to do her part for the #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE (to show support on her birthday for animal shelters rescues and support groups) -- raising more than $24k for the animal charity DOTTIE'S YARD in just 15 minutes, with donations still pouring in, sending the total even higher. YEARWOOD helped create and actively supports DOTTIE'S YARD, named for one of her own former rescue dogs.

YEARWOOD was joined on the livestream by her two rescue dogs, MILLIE and EMMY, and talked about the late television star's love for animals, especially dogs. YEARWOOD and TALKSHOPLIVE are matching donations up to the amount of $10,000 on top of the money raised by her fans.

She said of WHITE, "I just think BETTY right now is so happy that this is the way the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday - by giving to animals, which was so near and dear to her heart. I don't know who started the #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE, but we accepted it."

Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me! We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in! Everyone who donates $25.00 or more will get this #DottiesYard magnet! Xo



Watch & Donate here: https://t.co/0CVfdX6dZc pic.twitter.com/5KEK0LfbT4 — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) January 17, 2022

