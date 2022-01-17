The Gracie Awards

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) has extended the final deadline to submit entries for the 47th annual GRACIE AWARDS to THURSDAY, JANUARY 20th at 11:59p (ET).

AWMF President BECKY BROOKS commented, “We know the circumstances of the past two years led to delivering content to audiences in ways we never expected, which is why we are more committed than ever to honoring the remarkable work that has been created by, for and about women. As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the GRACIE AWARDS enable us to deliver on its promise of furthering the connection, education and recognition of women in media even during times of uncertainty.”

The GRACIE AWARDS GALA is still currently scheduled for an in-person celebration MAY 24th at the FOUR SEASONS BEVERLY WILSHIRE, with the luncheon set for JUNE 22nd at CIPRIANI 42nd STREET.

The 2022 GRACIE AWARDS entry eligibility air dates are from JANUARY 1st, 2021, through DECEMBER 31st, 2021. Entry details, including pricing and updated categories, can be viewed here.

The application to judge content for the GRACIE AWARDS is available until JANUARY 29th. Learn more about judging and view the application here.

« see more Net News