FIres Announcers

NORTHERN MAINE MEDIA AC WHOU/HOULTON, ME has fired announcers JIM CARTER and STEVE SHAW for derogatory comments about the weight of players in a girls high school basketball game they were calling for the station. The pair's comments were broadcast while they thought their microphones were not live. One of the announcers was heard saying, "Two girls out here extremely overweight. Awful." That and other derogatory comments were followed on the air by laughter.

SHAW is a former high school athletic director, who is also a member of the MAINE BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME. CARTER is a former high school coach and a retired teacher.

SHAW and CARTER were fired by the station after the game broadcast.

