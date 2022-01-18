-
Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Deal To Bring Home Nearly $680,000/Night
January 18, 2022 at 5:43 AM (PT)
Superstar artist ADELE's begins her WEEKENDS WITH ADELE residency at CAESARS PALACE in LAS VEGAS this weekend and LONDON's THE SUN reports that she'll pocket nearly $680,000 per show and tickets are ranging from $950-$12,000.
ADELE's residency, with FRIDAY and SATURDAY night performances runs at CAESARS' 4,200 seat, THE COLOSSEUM through APRIL 16.
