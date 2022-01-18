O'Connor And Company (Gunlock, O'Connor, Onwuka, and Athey)

CUMULUS News/Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON has debuted new morning show co-hosts on "O'CONNOR AND COMPANY". Host LARRY O'CONNOR is now joined by AMBER ATHEY, JULIE GUNLOCK and PATRICE ONWUKA. The three have appeared as guest hosts on the show in recent months.

ATHEY is WASHINGTON Editor at THE SPECTATOR. GUNLOCK is Director of the CENTER FOR PROGRESS AND INNOVATION at INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S FORUM and ONWUKA is a political commentator and Director of the CENTER FOR ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY at the INDEPENDENT'S WOMEN'S FORUM.

WMAL PD BILL HESS commented, "We are excited to welcome these fresh voices to WMAL. Their varied life experiences, chemistry with LARRY and with each other, and opinions on the issues of the day serve to create compelling content each weekday morning."

Host LARRY O'CONNOR added, "Having a daily conversation with JULIE, AMBER and PATRICE about what matters most to the people of our community is an absolute pleasure. From the halls of the CAPITOL to the vital debates at our local school boards, these intelligent and engaging women bring insights and humor that represent the best of WASHINGTON. It's a genuine honor to team up with them every morning on WMAL."

