CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM has promoted TODD LIVINGSTON to GSM at its BIRMINGHAM, AL cluster. LIVINGSTON joined CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM in JULY 2021. Prior to that, he was LSM for SPECTRUM REACH in TUSCALOOSA. LIVINGSTON also served as Market Mgr. for CUMULUS/TUSCALOOSA from 2008-2014.

CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM VP/Market Mgr. JAMES ROBINSON commented, "We are excited to have TODD on our team as General Sales Manager. TODD has deep roots and broadcast experience in Alabama and his ability to create actionable ideas for our client partners make him a valuable asset to our team in BIRMINGHAM."

LIVINGSTON added, "I would like to thank JAMES ROBINSON and the rest of the CUMULUS family for the opportunity to be a part of the management team as one of the Sales Managers for CUMULUS MEDIA in BIRMINGHAM."

The CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM cluster includes Sports WJOX, Sports WJQX (JOX 2: ESPN 100.5), Sports WJOX-A (JOX 3), News-Talk WAPI-A-WZRR (TALK 99.5), and Urban AC WUHT (HOT 107.7).

