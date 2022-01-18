-
Tuesdays With Coleman Blog Features 'The Urgency Of Brand Building'
Today's COLEMAN INSIGHTS' TUESDAY WITH COLEMAN blog featured "The Urgency Of Brand Building", a conversation between COLEMAN INSIGHTS EVP/Senior Consultant SAM MILKMAN and CUMULUS INSIGHTS/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOVARD.
BOVARD, who worked with COLEMAN INSIGHTS in the 90s joined MILKMAN to talk about long-term brand building versus short-term activation tactics. The pair discussed some of the reasons why brand building is not just a good idea but urgently required.
