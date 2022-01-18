SOUTH AFRICAN artist JEREMY LOOPS has a new single out, "This Town." It's taken from his SOUVENIRS EP. The momentous "This Town" single with LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO unites generations of SOUTH AFRICANS through their shared love of music. JEREMY is a self-taught musician who loved surfing and love for surfing and constant BOB DYLAN-esque experimentation. Let us know what you think. Check it out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

