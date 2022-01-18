Now Available

ACAST has made available ACLASS ESSENTIALS, a free online how-to-guide and toolkit for users to start a podcast. It covers topics from recording techniques to monetization and includes tips from other podcasters.

VERONIKA TAYLOR, SVP of ACAST's CREATOR NETWORK commented, "We honestly believe that anyone can have a great idea for a podcast — but we also appreciate that not everyone knows where to start. To help the next generation of superstar podcasters get recording we created ACLASS ESSENTIALS, giving them all the information they need to bring their idea to life, and to share their stories with the world. We can’t wait to hear what they come up with."

ACLASS ESSENTIALS is available at aclass-essentials.com.

« see more Net News