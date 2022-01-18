Holsen

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWC (LIFE 96.5)/SIOUX FALLS, SD has named REID HOLSEN Creative Director and afternoon host. HOLSEN succeeds RYAN NISSLEY who left at the end of 2021. HOLSEN has served the station for the past 13 years as a consultant, voice talent, and fundraising host.



"What an immense talent we have been gifted.” shared PD LAUREN BANIK. “And to think, now I get to work alongside REID every day, an incredible broadcaster, mentor, and friend.”



HOLSEN commented, “I'm excited and humbled to join LIFE 96.5 and the NORTHWESTERN MEDIA team full-time. I get to be a part of a great team, reflecting the love and grace of JESUS CHRIST. It’s a privilege to come home to Christian media.”

