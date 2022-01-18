Multi-Year Extension

SIRIUSXM and the PGA TOUR have reached a multi-year extension agreement to continue coverage on SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR Radio channel through 2024. Listeners will get live coverage of every round of 38 PGA TOUR events throughout the season, including THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, the FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS, the biennial PRESIDENTS CUP and many others.

SIRIUSXM Pres. and Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTAIN commented, "We are very pleased to extend our relationship with the PGA TOUR. Our extensive schedule of in-depth tournament broadcasts will continue to ensure golf fans can follow the best players in the world as they compete all season long. With live event broadcasts every week, and a daily original programming lineup that features some of the most entertaining voices in the game, the best golf coverage in audio entertainment, bar none, continues to be on SIRIUSXM."

PGA TOUR Chief Media Officer RICK ANDERSON added, "We are excited to continue our relationship with SIRIUSXM, who provides a significant avenue for the TOUR to reach fans across the country. Since 2005, SIRIUSXM has delivered crucial play-by-play and colorful commentary of the best golf in the world to fans that are driving in their cars, at home or on the go."

« see more Net News