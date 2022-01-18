-
Fair Trade Hires Libby O'Driscoll & Charis Edwards As Managers, National Promotion
by Todd Stach
January 18, 2022 at 9:02 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
FAIR TRADE Senior Director, National Promotion KAI ELMER has hired LIBBY O’DRISCOLL and CHARIS EDWARDS to the radio promotion team as Manager, National Promotion.
Originally from OHIO and a graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, O’DRISCOLL most recently served as Promotions Coordinator at MEREDITH/GRAY TELEVISION in NASHVILLE and has previous programming and promotions experience at COX MEDIA in ORLANDO. Her contact information is libby.odriscoll@fairtradeservices.com or 615.661.7410.
After growing up in ALABAMA, and a BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate, EDWARDS most recently served as Volunteer Outreach Assistant at LOOP EVENTS in NASHVILLE and interned at CENTRICITY MUSIC in their radio promotion, A&R, and digital marketing departments. She can be reached at charis.edwards@fairtradeservices.com or 615.661.7424.
O’DRISCOLL and EDWARDS started in the office (1/17), joining JANIE WADSWORTH, who has been with the team as Manager, National Promotion since 2020.