O'Driscoll And Edwards

FAIR TRADE Senior Director, National Promotion KAI ELMER has hired LIBBY O’DRISCOLL and CHARIS EDWARDS to the radio promotion team as Manager, National Promotion.



Originally from OHIO and a graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, O’DRISCOLL most recently served as Promotions Coordinator at MEREDITH/GRAY TELEVISION in NASHVILLE and has previous programming and promotions experience at COX MEDIA in ORLANDO. Her contact information is libby.odriscoll@fairtradeservices.com or 615.661.7410.



After growing up in ALABAMA, and a BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate, EDWARDS most recently served as Volunteer Outreach Assistant at LOOP EVENTS in NASHVILLE and interned at CENTRICITY MUSIC in their radio promotion, A&R, and digital marketing departments. She can be reached at charis.edwards@fairtradeservices.com or 615.661.7424.



O’DRISCOLL and EDWARDS started in the office (1/17), joining JANIE WADSWORTH, who has been with the team as Manager, National Promotion since 2020.





« see more Net News