CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH morning co-host AMANDA DAUGHTRY broke the news of her pregnancy live on the air on FRIDAY (1/14). She was joined in the announcement by her husband, CHRISTOPHER, and her co-host, MIKE WHELESS.

The station’s FACEBOOK carried the reveal live, with DAUGHTRY saying, “The big news is ... that we’re having a baby!” The nearly eight-minute-long video featured more baby talk, including a baby bump reveal. Watch the video here.

DAUGHTRY, formerly a singer/songwriter in NASHVILLE, joined the station's Q MORNING CREW last summer (NET NEWS 8/26/21).

