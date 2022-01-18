Premiers January 20th

PODCASTONE, is launching the COBRA KOVES podcast and vodcast with COBRA KAI star MARTIN KOVE. The podcast will make its debut on JANUARY 20th, and will feature KOVE and his children, fraternal twins JESSE and RACHEL, as they recap episodes of the NETFLIX global hit television series, share stories from the original KARATE KID trilogy of films and give insight into their close-knit family bond.

In the premiere episode of COBRA KOVES, MARTIN KOVE will share some behind-the-scenes stories about how he originally became involved in the KARATE KID trilogy and the COBRA KAI series, including how surprised the cast was when the iconic original film became a worldwide sensation. In other episodes, listeners will hear from key cast and crew as they share never-before-heard-behind-the-scenes stories.

Pres./PODCASTONE KIT GRAY said, "As a KARATE KID fan growing up, and now a COBRA KAI fan, I could not be more excited to welcome the KOVES to the PODCASTONE family. The stories and insight that MARTIN, JESSE and RACHEL will share on COBRA KOVES will capture and charm everyone from television fans, to film buffs to listeners looking for a set of dynamic hosts delivering top notch content. We cannot wait to share this podcast with the world.”

