Pictured (L-R): Pleeter, Davenport, Larson

NASHVILLE-based RELIANT TALENT has hired JON PLEETER and RUSH DAVENPORT and promoted ELLEN LARSON. PLEETER joins the agency from ICM PARTNERS, where he served as VP/Concerts. He will serve as RELIANT’s SVP and head the agency’s K-POP division.

DAVENPORT, a former WME agent, joins RELIANT in the same role. LARSON has been promoted to agent, and will handle west coast club booking for RELIANT’s roster.

RELIANT TALENT Pres. STEVE LASSITER said, “We're very excited and grateful that JON PLEETER made the decision to call RELIANT home, as we realize an agent of JON's caliber had many options in front of him. With JON's tenacity, vision and leadership skills, we can see a larger and global landscape for the company. We're extremely fortunate to have him join our team."

Regarding the hiring of DAVENPORT, LASSITER said, “His years of experience as an agent at WME gives us an edge along with his hustle and mentoring skills with the younger agents. With RUSH's reputation as a hard worker and eye for great talent, we knew he'd be a great fit in our culture. So glad that RUSH agreed to join our team."

As for LARSON, LASSITER said, “We're very proud of ELLEN's recent promotion to agent. ELLEN has played a key role in the launch of the company, and she's always been more than just an assistant. She's a solid, loyal team player with a significantly high work ethic and drive. Her promotion was well deserved and certainly long overdue. We look forward to her continued growth as an agent."

