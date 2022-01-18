APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY is debuting a new show titled TRAILBLAZERS RADIO beginning TOMORROW (1/19) at 4p (CT). The show is set to air biweekly on WEDNESDAYS and be hosted by singer/songwriter FANCY HAGOOD.

"The show celebrates groundbreaking artists and sounds past and present that shape and challenge Country music, shining a spotlight on risk-takers (like HAGOOD himself) who have helped expand the genre by breaking down barriers," according to PR materials. It will feature such artists as KACEY MUSGRAVES, LIL NAS X and THE WAR AND TREATY.

HAGOOD, whose own PR materials describe him as an "artist, songwriter and queer Pop/Country hybrid enigma," said, “I have felt very limited in my career about what I can say, what I can reveal about myself, what I can talk about, and I am loving this moment in music where so many artists are coming forward and being themselves unapologetically. I think it's so important for marginalized people and artists from those groups, getting the spotlight, getting to lead the way, and change the narrative that has been the same for so long. That's what TRAILBLAZERS RADIO is all about, is people just being themselves.” See the trailer for the new show here.

« see more Net News