March 8th

The second annual INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY benefit concert will feature performances from GRAMMY- Award-winner and TONY Award nominee SARA BAREILLES and GRAMMY- winner JENNIFER NETTLES, as well as NKEKI OBI-MELEKWE of BROADWAY’s TINA, THE TINA TURNER musical. The MARCH 8th event at TOWN HALL in NEW YORK raises funds to train one million under-resourced young women through GIRLS WITH IMPACT’s business and leadership academy.

BAREILLES and NETTLES will each be making 500 GIRLS WITH IMPACT scholarships possible to under-resourced young women in their home regions of EUREKA, CA and south GEORGIA, respectively, helping equip the next generation with the confidence and skills to become tomorrow’s leaders.

TINA TURNER said, “My musical, led by the glorious NKEKI, is a celebration of women at the top of their game, onstage and off. I always had to fend for myself to survive and overcome adversity. Working against the odds and succeeding is where I find pride and joy. This musical is my story, but it was created for the stage by the strength of women, including our playwright, director and producer. GIRLS WITH IMPACT is empowering girls like me to forge their own path. That is the power of this program and why I am proud for my musical to support it. We need our girls center stage.”

GIRLS WITH IMPACT CEO JENNIFER OPENSHAW added, "These performers – both personally and professionally – know through grit, talent and passion – what it means to succeed. For this INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY, they are all paying it forward, helping generations to follow through scholarships that will change their future careers.”

Tickets for the benefit go on sale WEDNESDAY JANUARY 19th at 10a (ET).

« see more Net News