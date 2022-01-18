Christine Flipse Brownworth

CHRISTINE FLIPSE BROWNWORTH has been promoted to VP/Live Entertainment and Events for iHEARTRADIO National Programming Group. She will report to DENNIS O’HERON, SVP/Live Entertainment and Events.

In her new position, BROWNWORTH will continue to help produce iHEART’s marquee events including the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL, iHEARTRADIO ALTER EGO, iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA and iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR, as well as iHEART’s music summits and various other events, working closely with iHEART brands and partners to elevate the guest experience.

She was hired in 2007 as a promotions assistant right out of high school, worked part time throughout college, and graduated in 2011 from HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY with BS in Music Business. In 2011, she was part of the team that produced the first iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, then was the second person to join the events team under new department NPP/NPG. She worked her way up, originally starting as an Executive Assistant.

O’HERON said, “CHRISTINE embodies the phrase ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.’ We’ve witnessed CHRISTINE grow from an enthusiastic assistant to a dedicated, trustworthy and invaluable leader of our National Programming Group. There is no one better equipped to take on this role – and no one more deserving, either.”

