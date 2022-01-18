Johnston

JERRY RAY JOHNSTON, former GRAND OLE OPRY staff musician and father of THE CADILLAC THREE's JAREN JOHNSTON, passed away on SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th at age 65 from complications of COVID pneumonia.

JOHNSTON was a drummer who moved from MONROE, LA to NASHVILLE at age 24 to pursue music. During his 40-year career, he played with many Country artists, had a recording contract with WARNER BROTHERS with the group BANDANA and ended up becoming the staff drummer at the OPRY. He also played drums at his church in a group called THE LITTLE BAND THAT COULD.

JOHNSTON is survived by his wife of 45 years, KAREN ROARK JOHNSTON, and his children JAREN RAY JOHNSTON (EVYN) and TEXA RAE JOHNSTON, along with a grandson, three brothers and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in JOHNSTON's honor be made to MUSICARES, ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, THE WOUNDED WARRIORS PROJECT or a charity of choice. Condolences can be sent to the family here.

